Pregnant mom's BMI and childhood obesity

In contrast to previous studies, new research suggests there is not enough evidence to support that a mother's BMI during pregnancy directly effects her child's weight.

Posted:Jan 31 2017 01:23PM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 01:23PM CST

In contrast to previous studies, new research suggest there is not enough evidence to support findings that a mother's body mass index during pregnancy affects the child's weight - both in childhood and later as an adult. 

Joining us to discuss this furher is FOX Medical Team's Dr. Mike.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories