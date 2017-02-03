Super Bowl appetizer ideas Good Day Super Bowl appetizer ideas Chef Steve Constantine shares some ideas for Super Bowl parties and makes a Cuban cheesesteak sandwich.

The recipe is as follows. You can get more information from Chef Steve at www.chefatx.com.

Ingredients

Olive Oil

1 Large Yellow Onion, Sliced thin

2 Red Bell Peppers, Sliced thin

2 Green Bell Peppers, Sliced thin

1 cup Mayonaise

ChefATX Cuban Seasoning, 4 Tbsp

1 Package of Steakums thinly sliced beef OR 1.5lbs of thinly sliced beef ribeye

1 small package of sliced Smoked Provolone cheese

1 package of Bolios, sliced in 1/2

1 Lime, juice only

1/4 Orange, juice only

1 bunch Cilantro, leaves only for garnish

Directions



- Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat.

- When hot, cover bottom with olive oil.

- Add the onions and bell pepper and cook, stirring, until caramelized (3 to 6 minutes)

-While onions & peppers are cooking mix 2 tbsp Cuban Seasoning into 1 cup Mayo and set aside.

- Add the juice of 1/4 orange, continue to stir/cook.

- Then, push the mixture off to one side of the sauté pan.

- Add the meat to the center/hot part of the pan.

- Cook, continuously flipping the meat over and slightly chopping the meat into slightly smaller pieces with 1-2 spatulas, until the meat is not pink, which should take about 2 minutes total.

- Mix the cooked meat and the onion & pepper together.

-Season mixture with lime juice and 1.5 - 2 Tbsp ChefATX Cuban Seasoning.

-"Taste, Season, Adjust" with more Cuban Seasoning, lime juice and/or salt, until you are happy with the mixtures overall flavor profile.

-Remove mixture from pan and place into bowl and set aside.

-One portion at a time, Cook about 1/5 of the mixture on medium heat in the same pan and cover the cooking this portion with 2 slices of sliced cheese.

-Then cut the bread in half lengthwise to open but without cutting all the way through.

-Then place roll face down on top of the meat and cheese mixture.

- When the cheese is melted, use 1 or 2 spatulas, flip the sandwiches over and garnish with cilantro and serve immediately while hot & enjoy!