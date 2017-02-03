Super Bowl appetizer ideas

Chef Steve Constantine shares some ideas for Super Bowl parties and makes a Cuban cheesesteak sandwich.
By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:Feb 03 2017 12:13PM CST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 12:13PM CST

Chef Steve Constantine shares some ideas for Super Bowl parties and makes a Cuban cheesesteak sandwich.

The recipe is as follows. You can get more information from Chef Steve at www.chefatx.com.

Ingredients

Olive Oil
1 Large Yellow Onion, Sliced thin
2 Red Bell Peppers, Sliced thin
2 Green Bell Peppers, Sliced thin
1 cup Mayonaise
ChefATX Cuban Seasoning, 4 Tbsp
1 Package of Steakums thinly sliced beef OR 1.5lbs of thinly sliced beef ribeye
1 small package of sliced Smoked Provolone cheese
1 package of Bolios, sliced in 1/2
1 Lime, juice only
1/4 Orange, juice only
1 bunch Cilantro, leaves only for garnish

Directions


- Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat.
- When hot, cover bottom with olive oil.
- Add the onions and bell pepper and cook, stirring, until caramelized (3 to 6 minutes)
-While onions & peppers are cooking mix 2 tbsp Cuban Seasoning into 1 cup Mayo and set aside.
- Add the juice of 1/4 orange, continue to stir/cook.
- Then, push the mixture off to one side of the sauté pan.
- Add the meat to the center/hot part of the pan.
- Cook, continuously flipping the meat over and slightly chopping the meat into slightly smaller pieces with 1-2 spatulas, until the meat is not pink, which should take about 2 minutes total.
- Mix the cooked meat and the onion & pepper together.
-Season mixture with lime juice and 1.5 - 2 Tbsp ChefATX Cuban Seasoning.
-"Taste, Season, Adjust" with more Cuban Seasoning, lime juice and/or salt, until you are happy with the mixtures overall flavor profile.
-Remove mixture from pan and place into bowl and set aside.
-One portion at a time, Cook about 1/5 of the mixture on medium heat in the same pan and cover the cooking this portion with 2 slices of sliced cheese.
-Then cut the bread in half lengthwise to open but without cutting all the way through.
-Then place roll face down on top of the meat and cheese mixture.
- When the cheese is melted, use 1 or 2 spatulas, flip the sandwiches over and garnish with cilantro and serve immediately while hot & enjoy!


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories