Tuesday's Meal: Shrimp & Snap Peas w/ Pina Colada Rice

Emily Madden from H-E-B Cooking Connection shares a recipe.
By: Dave Froehlich

Posted:Feb 07 2017 01:48PM CST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 01:48PM CST

Emily Madden from H-E-B Cooking Connection shares a recipe.

Ingredients

1 lb shrimp, peeled & deveined
2-3 Tbsp Adams Reserve Thai Thai rub
1 lag sugar snap peas
1 bag Jasmine rice, boil in a bag variety
2 cups chicken stock
2 cups Texas Brew Pina Colada Coconut Cream Sauce

Method

  • Combine chicken stock & TX Brew sauce in a sauce pot & follow package directions on rice box.
     
  • In the meantime heat a skillet over medium high heat.  Add in a little oil.  When oil is hot add in snap peas and cook for about 1 minute then add in shrimp & cook for about 4 minutes, until shrimp turn opaque & curl into a “C”.
     
  • Serve shrimp and snap peas over the rice.

  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories