Tuesday's Meal: Shrimp & Snap Peas w/ Pina Colada Rice

Emily Madden from H-E-B Cooking Connection shares a recipe.
Ingredients
1 lb shrimp, peeled & deveined
2-3 Tbsp Adams Reserve Thai Thai rub
1 lag sugar snap peas
1 bag Jasmine rice, boil in a bag variety
2 cups chicken stock
2 cups Texas Brew Pina Colada Coconut Cream Sauce
Method
- Combine chicken stock & TX Brew sauce in a sauce pot & follow package directions on rice box.
- In the meantime heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add in a little oil. When oil is hot add in snap peas and cook for about 1 minute then add in shrimp & cook for about 4 minutes, until shrimp turn opaque & curl into a “C”.
- Serve shrimp and snap peas over the rice.