Thursday's Meal: Almond Chicken and Mango Satay

Michael Wake from Whole Foods shares a recipe that's featured by 365 by Whole Foods Market. He shows how to make it and talks about the new store opening in Cedar Park.
The recipe, which serves four, is as follows:
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup creamy almond butter
- 2 tablespoons fish sauce
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 ripe, but firm mango
Method
- In a large bowl, whisk together almond butter, fish sauce and lime juice. Transfer half of the marinade to another bowl.
- Toss marinade with chicken in 1 bowl and mango in the other. Cover both and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Preheat the oven to 425°F.
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Thread chicken and mango onto skewers, alternating ingredients, and arrange in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.
- Roast until chicken is cooked through and deep golden brown in parts, about 30 minutes.