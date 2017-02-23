Thursday's Meal: Mini Cajun Shrimp Frittata

By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:Feb 23 2017 01:42PM CST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 01:42PM CST

Melissa Brown with Whole Foods shares the perfect Mardi Gras recipe that's got some Cajun flair and is great for brunches!

The recipe, which yields two dozen, is as follows:

INGREDIENTS

  • Canola spray oil
  • 2 green and/or yellow bell peppers, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon salt-free Cajun seasoning
  • 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
  • 12 oz. pre-cooked shrimp from Whole Foods Market seafood department, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 8 eggs

METHOD

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  • Spray two 12-mini-muffin tins with oil.
  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Spray generously with oil, add peppers and cook, stirring often, until golden brown and tender, 10 – 12 minutes.
  • Remove from the heat and toss with seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and shrimp; set aside to let cool until warm.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Spoon shrimp mixture into muffin tins, and then pour eggs evenly over the top.
  • Bake until puffed and cooked through, 20 – 25 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve.

  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories