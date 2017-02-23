Thursday's Meal: Mini Cajun Shrimp Frittata

Melissa Brown with Whole Foods shares the perfect Mardi Gras recipe that's got some Cajun flair and is great for brunches!
The recipe, which yields two dozen, is as follows:
INGREDIENTS
- Canola spray oil
- 2 green and/or yellow bell peppers, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon salt-free Cajun seasoning
- 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
- 12 oz. pre-cooked shrimp from Whole Foods Market seafood department, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 8 eggs
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Spray two 12-mini-muffin tins with oil.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Spray generously with oil, add peppers and cook, stirring often, until golden brown and tender, 10 – 12 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and toss with seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and shrimp; set aside to let cool until warm.
- In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Spoon shrimp mixture into muffin tins, and then pour eggs evenly over the top.
- Bake until puffed and cooked through, 20 – 25 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve.