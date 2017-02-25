Heroes Night Out hosts car show to support veterans Good Day Heroes Night Out hosts car show to support veterans

Car enthusiasts are invited to Heroes Night Out to show their support for racing and veterans. The organization is hosting its first car show in hopes of bringing the community together to rally behind those who have served.

"When you come down to it we are the veterans' home. We have no agenda," explained Judy Pierce, executive director of Heroes Night Out. Pierce and her husband, Wes, opened the doors in 2010. They help anywhere from 5,000 to 6,000 veterans each year but the need continues to grow.

Larry Kahler, a veteran and car enthusiast, decided to bring the show to Heroes Night Out. "This place does a lot for the veterans," he explained.

The show is at Heroes Night Out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1150 S. Bell Boulevard.

There will be cars, food and music.