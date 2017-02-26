Rodeo Austin rides into town with Cowboy Breakfast and BBQ Austin Good Day Rodeo Austin rides into town with Cowboy Breakfast and BBQ Austin

It's time for Rodeo Austin! The fan favorite Cowboy Breakfast takes place this Friday followed by Barbecue Austin. Rodeo Austin Director Steven Voelker stopped by Good Day Austin to get us ready for the rodeo.

The Cowboy Breakfast takes place on March 3rd at the Long Center from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. It's a free Texas-sized breakfast for all ages. There will be entertainment, coffee and plenty to eat.

Friday is also "Dress Western Day" so the community is encouraged to wear their best western gear.

If the breakfast isn't enough for you head out to the Travis County Expo Center for BBQ Austin. The cook-off runs March 3rd and 4th. There will be live music and plenty to eat. Tickets for adults are $8 and $5 for children ages 3-12.

Rodeo Austin runs March 11-25.