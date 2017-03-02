Cooking with FOX 7: Taste of Paraguay

By: Dave Froehlich

Posted:Mar 02 2017 01:00PM CST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 01:00PM CST

Olivia Hayden with Whole Planet Foundation makes a typical dish of Paraguay, mbeju, which is considered one of the most ancient recipes of the culture. The recipe uses tapioca flour and is like a Paraguayan cheese pancake.

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

  • 1 cup tapioca flour
  • 1/2 cup gouda cheese (curds or grated)
  • 1/8 cup organic milk
  • 1/8 cup water (room temperature)
  • 2 tbsp. melted butter
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

Method

  • Combine dry ingredients in a bowl, add melted butter. When it gets crumbly, add the milk, cheese, and water.
  • Use your hands to integrate the ingredients after adding each one. When you're finished, the mixture will still be slightly crumbly.
  • Add butter to a hot, nonstick pan.
  • Cook for 3-5 minutes on one side, then flip and cook for another 2 minutes.
  • Enjoy hot with a cup of mate cocido (hot yerba mate).

  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories