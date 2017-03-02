Cooking with FOX 7: Taste of Paraguay

Olivia Hayden with Whole Planet Foundation makes a typical dish of Paraguay, mbeju, which is considered one of the most ancient recipes of the culture. The recipe uses tapioca flour and is like a Paraguayan cheese pancake.
The recipe is as follows:
Ingredients
- 1 cup tapioca flour
- 1/2 cup gouda cheese (curds or grated)
- 1/8 cup organic milk
- 1/8 cup water (room temperature)
- 2 tbsp. melted butter
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Method
- Combine dry ingredients in a bowl, add melted butter. When it gets crumbly, add the milk, cheese, and water.
- Use your hands to integrate the ingredients after adding each one. When you're finished, the mixture will still be slightly crumbly.
- Add butter to a hot, nonstick pan.
- Cook for 3-5 minutes on one side, then flip and cook for another 2 minutes.
- Enjoy hot with a cup of mate cocido (hot yerba mate).