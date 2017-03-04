It's recommended that we eat five servings of fruits and vegetables a day. But, a new study out suggests our bodies could benefit from 10 servings a day. Megan Anderson is a registered dietician at Heart Hospital of Austin. She stopped by to share ways to get all you need into your diet.
Health Watch: Are you eating enough fruit and veggies?
