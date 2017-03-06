Monday's Meal: Batch Cooking Ground Beef Recipes

By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:Mar 06 2017 04:05PM CST

Updated:Mar 06 2017 04:05PM CST

Tiffany Blackmon from Texas Beef Council shows how to make a variety of dishes using ground beef.

The recipes are as follows:

Tacos

1 lb. ground beef
Taco seasoning
Tortillas, taco shells or taco flat shells
Toppings (pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, hot sauce, etc.)

Spaghetti

1 lb. ground beef
Spaghetti sauce
Pasta (tip: use whole grain)

Sloppy Joes

*These are ingredients for homemade sloppy joes. You could use canned sauce.

1 lb. ground beef
Green bell pepper
1 can (14 oz.) unsalted tomato sauce
1/4 cup BBQ sauce
1/4 cup ketchup
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. dry mustard
Hamburger buns
 

Get more information about the recipes here.


