Local group shares passion for aviation with community Good Day Local group shares passion for aviation with community It's more than a hobby for Austin Radio Control Association.

The group meets at the airfield about five miles from ABIA to take their birds up for a spin. You name it and chances are they fly it.

They fuel up depending on the aircraft and the small wheels head for the runway. Event season gets underway this month.

On March 18, ARCA will host "Jet Lag," where radio controlled jets will fill the sky. The event is free and so is parking.

Organizers hope to share their passion with a younger generation. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the ARCA Airfield at 8705 Lindell Lane