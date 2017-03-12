Local group shares passion for aviation with community

By: Ann Wyatt Little

Posted:Mar 12 2017 07:04PM CDT

Updated:Mar 12 2017 07:04PM CDT

It's more than a hobby for Austin Radio Control Association.

The group meets at the airfield about five miles from ABIA to take their birds up for a spin. You name it and chances are they fly it.

They fuel up depending on the aircraft and the small wheels head for the runway. Event season gets underway this month.

On March 18, ARCA will host "Jet Lag," where radio controlled jets will fill the sky. The event is free and so is parking.

Organizers hope to share their passion with a younger generation. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the ARCA Airfield at 8705 Lindell Lane


WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

