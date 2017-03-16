Tuesday's Meal: Bangers N' Mash with a Twist

Emily Madden from H-E-B Cooking Connection puts a Texas twist on an Irish favorite.
The recipe is as follows:
Ingredients
1 pkg Better Than Good sausage, sliced
4 chicken thighs
1 bottle Guinness
½ bottle Bayou Brothers Creole Mustard
2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Spicy House
Method
- Whisk together beer and mustard.
- Season chicken with Adams rub.
- Place chicken and sausage in baking dish and pour beer/mustard mixture over the top.
- Bake in a preheated 350 oven for 35 minutes.
- Serve over mashed potatoes.