Thursday's Meal: Hempseed Apricot Chews

Mary Olivar from Whole Foods shows Lauren Petrowski and special guest Bobby Bones how to make a healthy treat.
The recipe is as follows:
Ingredients
- 3 cups (about 1 pound) dried apricots, roughly chopped
- 1 cup chopped pitted dates
- 1 cup shelled hempseeds
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon gluten-free vanilla extract
Method
- Line an (8-x-8-inch) pan with parchment paper and set it aside.
- Pulse all ingredients in a food processor until mixture forms a chunky paste.
- Transfer to prepared pan and press with a spatula to create an even thickness.
- Cover and chill until firm, 1 to 2 hours, and then cut into squares for serving.