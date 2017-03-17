Thursday's Meal: Hempseed Apricot Chews

By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:Mar 17 2017 08:26AM CDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 08:26AM CDT

Mary Olivar from Whole Foods shows Lauren Petrowski and special guest Bobby Bones how to make a healthy treat.

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

  • 3 cups (about 1 pound) dried apricots, roughly chopped
  • 1 cup chopped pitted dates
  • 1 cup shelled hempseeds
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon gluten-free vanilla extract

Method

  • Line an (8-x-8-inch) pan with parchment paper and set it aside.
  • Pulse all ingredients in a food processor until mixture forms a chunky paste.
  • Transfer to prepared pan and press with a spatula to create an even thickness.
  • Cover and chill until firm, 1 to 2 hours, and then cut into squares for serving.

