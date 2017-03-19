Austin woman urges others to get colonoscopy Good Day Austin woman urges others to get colonoscopy

Nanette Kitowski is telling everyone who will listen about the importance of scheduling a colonoscopy.

At 55, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her fight pushed her to schedule one at the recommendation of her doctor. It's an appointment she knows saved her from what could have been another fight with cancer.

"We found a couple of pretty large polyps that with time could turn into cancer," said Dr. Sheila Reddy with Austin Gastroenterology.

Reddy was able to remove the polyps at the time of the screening. Thankfully, the pathology came back negative for cancer.

"My heart sank. I was worried again and upset with myself for waiting," explain Kitowski.

"The problem with colon cancer is its asymptomatic. By the time you have symptoms even if you are feeling great you may have precancerous polyps," explained Reddy.

Now Kitowski is committed to sharing her story in hopes of saving someone a fight with cancer.

"It's not painful. Go get it. It can be the difference in life or death," explained Kitowski.

"I know we are preventing people from developing colon cancer. That's why we do this," said Reddy.

It's recommended that people start getting a colonoscopy at the age of 50.