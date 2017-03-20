Adrian Grenier brings #StopSucking campaign to SXSW Good Day Adrian Grenier brings #StopSucking campaign to SXSW Actor Adrian Grenier and his Lonely Whale Foundation were at the SXSW Conference to promote the #StopSucking campaign which aims to eliminate single use plastic straws.

Actor Adrian Grenier and his Lonely Whale Foundation were at the SXSW Conference to promote the #StopSucking campaign which aims to eliminate single use plastic straws.

Grenier, who is perhaps best known for his role on the hit HBO show "Entourage", in fact launched the campaign in Austin at the Mashable House.

The group says that in the U.S. alone an estimated 500 million plastic straws are used each day. Many of those straws end up in the ocean polluting the waters and endangering marine life.

"Single-use plastic bottles - many are recyclable. Plastic straws as of yet are not recyclable. You can't even recycle them, if you wanted to. We see the plastic straw as the low-hanging plastic - sort of the gateway, if you will. Arguably unnecessary," Grenier explains. "If you want to start small, simple, something you can achieve very easily - start with the plastic straw. We are all responsible for 2 plastic straws a day, so if you can eliminate those straws from your life, you are going to be doing a great deal of good for the ocean."

Lonely Whale Foundation estimates that if things don't change, single use plastics will outweigh fish in the ocean by 2050.

You can see the full interview with Grenier below or go here.

Get more information about the campaign and the foundation here.