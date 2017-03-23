Thursday's Meal: Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce

Melissa Brown with Whole Foods shares a quick and easy recipe.
The recipe is as follows:
Ingredients
Peanut Sauce
- 2 1/2 tablespoon tamari
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 1/4 cup crunchy peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon German mustard
- 1 teaspoon unseasoned rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes
Spring Roll
- 2 ounces rice stick noodles
- 16 pieces (21- to 25-count) shrimp, cooked and peeled
- 2 carrots, grated
- 1 cup mung bean sprouts
- 1 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded and julienned
- 6 large red leaf lettuce leaves
- 2 large red leaf lettuce leaves, rib removed, quartered
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 8 spring roll wrappers
Method
For peanut sauce: combine tamari, oil, peanut butter, mustard, vinegar, ginger, honey, chile flakes and 3 tablespoons water; set aside.
For spring rolls: soak noodles in very hot water until soft, about 15 minutes. Quickly dip wrapper in hot water. Wrapper will feel rubbery. Evenly divide and layer noodles, shrimp, carrot, sprouts, cucumber, lettuce, mint and cilantro on each wrapper. Fold bottom of wrapper over ingredients. Fold sides, roll up, place seam side down on plate. Cover with additional dampened lettuce leaves to keep rolls from drying out.