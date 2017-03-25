Keep Austin Beautiful prepares for Clean Sweep 2017

Posted:Mar 25 2017 10:41AM CDT

Updated:Mar 25 2017 10:41AM CDT

It's almost time to roll up your sleeves for the Keep Austin Beautiful Clean Sweep. More than 3,000 volunteers will pitch in to clean up 130 different sites across the city. KAB Director of Programs Ilya Shmulenson and Board President Linda McCoy stopped by Good Day to share more on what you can expect and how you can sign up. 

 

 


