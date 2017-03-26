Study shows 15,000 steps should be new target goal

Posted:Mar 26 2017 09:54AM CDT

Updated:Mar 26 2017 09:54AM CDT

It seems 15,000 steps is the new 10,000. A new study looked at postal workers in Scotland and monitored their activity. The workers who participated wore activity trackers to look at their body mass index, waist size, blood sugar levels and cholesterol. 

Dr. Adam Brittain from St. David's Medical Center stopped by Good Day to talk about the importance of being active when it comes to your health. 

 

