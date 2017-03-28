Tuesday's Meal: Meet Me in the Middle Sandwich

By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:Mar 28 2017 12:59PM CDT

Updated:Mar 28 2017 12:59PM CDT

Emily Madden from H-E-B Cooking Connection makes a recipe that combines two different cuisines.

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

1 pkg mini Naan bread (4 pack)

4-6 oz HEB Original Hummus

2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Za'Atar seasoning, divided

1 Portobello mushroom, sliced

½ red bell pepper, sliced

½ yellow bell pepper, sliced

¼ red onion, sliced

¼ cucumber, sliced

Spinach

Feta cheese, crumbled

Method

- Sauté bell peppers, onion, and mushroom in olive oil and 1 Tbsp Za'Atar until al dente.

- Mix 1 Tbsp Za'Atar with hummus and spread on to each piece of Naan.

- Place feta, cucumber, cooked veggies, and spinach on bread and top with another piece on Naan for a great, healthy sandwich.


