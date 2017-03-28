Tuesday's Meal: Meet Me in the Middle Sandwich

Emily Madden from H-E-B Cooking Connection makes a recipe that combines two different cuisines.
The recipe is as follows:
Ingredients
1 pkg mini Naan bread (4 pack)
4-6 oz HEB Original Hummus
2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Za'Atar seasoning, divided
1 Portobello mushroom, sliced
½ red bell pepper, sliced
½ yellow bell pepper, sliced
¼ red onion, sliced
¼ cucumber, sliced
Spinach
Feta cheese, crumbled
Method
- Sauté bell peppers, onion, and mushroom in olive oil and 1 Tbsp Za'Atar until al dente.
- Mix 1 Tbsp Za'Atar with hummus and spread on to each piece of Naan.
- Place feta, cucumber, cooked veggies, and spinach on bread and top with another piece on Naan for a great, healthy sandwich.