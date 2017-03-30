Thursday's Meal: Chocolate Chip Zucchini Cupcakes

By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:Mar 30 2017 01:11PM CDT

Updated:Mar 30 2017 01:11PM CDT

Michael Wake from Whole Foods makes a sweet treat!

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

1 cup lowfat buttermilk

2 teaspoons baking soda

5 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup expeller-pressed canola oil

2 eggs

2 1/2 cups whole wheat pastry flour

2 cups grated zucchini

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

6 tablespoons neufchâtel

2 teaspoons zest and 1 tablespoon juice from 1 orange

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line 24 muffin cups with cupcake liners; set aside. Stir together buttermilk and baking soda in a medium bowl; set aside. In a large bowl, beat 2 cups sugar and oil together with an electric mixer for 1 minute; beat in eggs one at a time; set aside. Toss flour with zucchini and stir into sugar mixture along with buttermilk mixture; fold in chocolate chips. Spoon batter evenly into muffin cups.

Bake until puffed and golden brown, and a toothpick inserted in the middle of a cupcake comes out clean, about 25 minutes; set aside to let cool completely.

To make frosting, beat together remaining sugar, neufchâtel, orange zest and juice in a large bowl with an electric mixer until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Frost the cupcakes and serve.


