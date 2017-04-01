Austin family raises money for pediatric cancer research after losing son Good Day Austin family raises money for pediatric cancer research after losing son

Friends, family, and fellow fighters will gather Saturday afternoon to brave the shave to support funding pediatric cancer research through the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

The cause is near and dear to Janel Broe. For 15 months she watched as her son, Pierce, courageously fought the brain tumor he was diagnosed with.

Broe is keeping the promise she made to her son.

"We told Pierce we are never going to give up," said Janel. Pierce lost his battle but the fight to make a difference continues.

"Pierce was our inspiration. He went at it with unabashed determination. He always talked in the future," said Janel.

The treatment Pierce received was hard on his little body. "The treatment they use for kids is similar to the protocol for adults. We realized at the time research is the reason we're going to be able to come up with new plans and treat these kids as children," she explained.

Pierce loved lacrosse, football and being a part of the team. Now, his team continues to fight to make a difference.

"We don't want to watch any child go through this," Broe said.

Saturday, Janel plans to shave her head for her son.

"I may look different to some but it's just a platform to be able to talk to people and bring an awareness about childhood cancer."

The Broe family hopes to raise $80,000 for St. Baldrick's through Saturday's Pierce Your Heart. There are 30 people registered to shave their heads.

If you would like to take part it's from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Redfin Seafood Kitchen.