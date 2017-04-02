Live Fire! heats up this week for Austin Food and Wine Alliance

Posted:Apr 02 2017 11:44AM CDT

Updated:Apr 02 2017 11:44AM CDT

This week is all about the beef for chefs from all over as they come together to support the Austin Food and Wine Alliance. Olamaie Chef Michael Fojtasek and Mariam Parker from Austin Food and Wine Alliance stopped by Good Day Austin to share details about this year's Live Fire! 

The hot fire cooking event takes place at Camp Mabry Thursday, April 6th. Tickets can be purchased online. 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories