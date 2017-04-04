Tuesday's Meal: Sweet and Spicy Mahi Mahi Tacos

By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:Apr 04 2017 11:39AM CDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 11:39AM CDT

Emily Madden from HEB Cooking Connection whips up Mahi Mahi tacos in the Good Day Austin studios. 

 

RECIPE: 

Sweet & Spicy Mahi Mahi Tacos

1 16oz bag Mahi Mahi chunks
2-3 Tbsp Adams Reserve Citrus Sriracha
8oz HEB Mango pico de Gallo
2 cups shredded cabbage
1/2 bottle Roberts Reserve Pineapple Habanero

tortillas
lime wedges
cilantro

* Season fish with Adams rub and cook in a med-high skillet for about 4-5 minutes.
* In the meantime combine cabbage, pico de gallo, and pineapple habanero.  Mix well.
* Place the cooked fish on tortillas and top with the slaw.  Garnish with cilantro and lime.


