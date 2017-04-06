Thursday's Meal: Seared Lamb Shoulder Chops w/ Warm Chimichurri Good Day Thursday's Meal: Seared Lamb Shoulder Chops w/ Warm Chimichurri Michael Wake from Whole Foods talks about the first 365 by Whole Foods Market store and makes some lamb shoulder chops with a surprisingly tangy (and salty thanks to Dave Froehlich!) herb sauce.

The recipe, which serves four, is as follows:

Ingredients



4 lamb shoulder chops

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon roughly chopped fresh oregano

1 tablespoon roughly chopped fresh tarragon

1/4 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes

2 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil



Method

-Season lamb chops on both sides with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and pepper. Let sit at room temperature while you make chimichurri.

-Combine parsley, vinegar, oregano, tarragon, chile flakes, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and garlic in a food processor or blender and pulse until evenly chopped.

-With the motor running, drizzle in 2 tablespoons of the oil to make a thick sauce.