New exhibit at LBJ Library showcases rare TX items

A new exhibit at the LBJ Library is showcasing rare items from across the state. The exhibit is called Deep In the Vaults of Texas.

Rare items that people can see include Santa Ana's memoir and Zelda Fitzgerald's ostrich feather fan.

The exhibit opens April 8 with a free open house and souvenirs for visitors. That'll run from 9 AM to 5 PM.

You can get more information here.