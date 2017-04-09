Jennifer Wilks Charity Golf Tournament tees off for 12th year

Posted:Apr 09 2017 08:40AM CDT

Updated:Apr 09 2017 08:40AM CDT

For the 12th year golfers will hit the course to raise money for the Jennifer Wilks Foundation. The non-profit is committed to helping pediatric cancer patients and their families across Central Texas. 

As a teenager Jennifer battled cancer for three and a half years and passed away at the age of 17. 

Her family is committed to carrying on her legacy by giving back. The non-profit has granted over 20 Make A Wish's and feeds families every Wednesday at Dell Children's Medical Center. 

The tournament is April 21st at Star Ranch Golf Club. 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories