Jennifer Wilks Charity Golf Tournament tees off for 12th year

For the 12th year golfers will hit the course to raise money for the Jennifer Wilks Foundation. The non-profit is committed to helping pediatric cancer patients and their families across Central Texas.
As a teenager Jennifer battled cancer for three and a half years and passed away at the age of 17.
Her family is committed to carrying on her legacy by giving back. The non-profit has granted over 20 Make A Wish's and feeds families every Wednesday at Dell Children's Medical Center.
The tournament is April 21st at Star Ranch Golf Club.