Jennifer Wilks Charity Golf Tournament tees off for 12th year Good Day Jennifer Wilks Charity Golf Tournament tees off for 12th year

For the 12th year golfers will hit the course to raise money for the Jennifer Wilks Foundation. The non-profit is committed to helping pediatric cancer patients and their families across Central Texas.

As a teenager Jennifer battled cancer for three and a half years and passed away at the age of 17.

Her family is committed to carrying on her legacy by giving back. The non-profit has granted over 20 Make A Wish's and feeds families every Wednesday at Dell Children's Medical Center.

The tournament is April 21st at Star Ranch Golf Club.