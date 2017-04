National Youth HIV / AIDS AwarenessDay Good Day National Youth HIV / AIDS AwarenessDay Today is National Youth HIV/ AIDS Awareness Day and in honor of it, Texas students are working to fight the epidemic. A thousand young people are infected with HIV every month.

More than 5,000 Central Texans are living with HIV.

So today, students at UT Austin will commemorate this day by educating others on the dangers of both HIV and AIDS. UT students will inform people about HIV and AIDS as well as how to make responsible decisions when it comes to their reproductive and sexual health.