M.A.D.D. and Boy Scouts of America team up to prevent underage drinking

Posted:Apr 10 2017 01:57PM CDT

Updated:Apr 10 2017 01:57PM CDT

With prom and graduation around the corner, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Boy Scouts of America have teamed up to help prevent underage drinking. 

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 101 people between the age of 12 and 20 were killed in alcohol-related crashes in Texas last year. 70 of those deaths involved drivers under 21 who had been drinking. 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories