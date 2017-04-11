Tuesday's Meal: Shrimp & Sausage Stir Fry

By: Dave Froehlich

Posted:Apr 11 2017 01:18PM CDT

Updated:Apr 11 2017 01:18PM CDT

Emily Madden from H-E-B Cooking Connection shares a recipe.

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

1 lb shrimp, peeled & deveined
1 pkg Better than Good smoked sausage, sliced
½ bottle Roberts Reserve Pineapple Coconut Mango Tequila Sauce
½ red bell pepper, sliced
½ poblano pepper, sliced
¼ yellow onion, sliced
4 Tbsp Adams Reserve Jamaican Jerk rub, divided
Chicken stock
Sliced green onion for garnish

Method

-Season shrimp with 2 Tbsp Jamaican Jerk rub.

-Heat skillet over med-high heat, add in oil. Throw in sausage & veggies,  cook for about 3 minutes.

-Add in shrimp & cook an additional 2-3 minutes.  Turn off heat & pour in Pineapple Coconut Mango Tequila sauce, toss to coat.

-In the meantime cook rice in remaining 2 Tbsp Adams rub & chicken stock according to package directions.

-Serve together garnished with green onion.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories