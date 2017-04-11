Tuesday's Meal: Shrimp & Sausage Stir Fry

Emily Madden from H-E-B Cooking Connection shares a recipe.
The recipe is as follows:
Ingredients
1 lb shrimp, peeled & deveined
1 pkg Better than Good smoked sausage, sliced
½ bottle Roberts Reserve Pineapple Coconut Mango Tequila Sauce
½ red bell pepper, sliced
½ poblano pepper, sliced
¼ yellow onion, sliced
4 Tbsp Adams Reserve Jamaican Jerk rub, divided
Chicken stock
Sliced green onion for garnish
Method
-Season shrimp with 2 Tbsp Jamaican Jerk rub.
-Heat skillet over med-high heat, add in oil. Throw in sausage & veggies, cook for about 3 minutes.
-Add in shrimp & cook an additional 2-3 minutes. Turn off heat & pour in Pineapple Coconut Mango Tequila sauce, toss to coat.
-In the meantime cook rice in remaining 2 Tbsp Adams rub & chicken stock according to package directions.
-Serve together garnished with green onion.