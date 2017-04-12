Pink Pilates at Ballet Austin

By: Tania Ortega

Posted:Apr 12 2017 12:23PM CDT

Updated:Apr 12 2017 12:23PM CDT

For women who have survived breast cancer, working out and getting healthy can be another big battle. FOX 7's Tania Ortega has more on a program that's helping women rebuild their bodies and find a new support system.

You can get more information about the program at Ballet Austin's website here.


