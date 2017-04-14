Dolph Briscoe Center for American History reopens

Posted:Apr 14 2017 10:53AM CDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 10:53AM CDT

The Dolph Briscoe Center for American History has recently reopen after closing for over 18 months for renovation. The center had not undergone a significant redesign since the 1970s. 

"Exploring the American South" will be showcased during the reopening. The exhibit will display highlights from the center's extensive collections documenting southern history. 

"Exploring the American South" will speak to the many layers of Southern history-from Revolution to Reconstruction-through a wide array of artifacts including photographs, letters and ledgers, sheet music, clothing and military hardware.


