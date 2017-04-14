Affion Crockett headlining at Cap City Comedy

Posted:Apr 14 2017 11:01AM CDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 11:01AM CDT

Affion Crocket  is an actor, writer, dancer, rapper, comedian, music producer, and director. Later on, he honed his impression skills by imitating anyone from his mother's West Indian dialect or his school teacher's southern drawl to Scarface's choppy Cuban accent.

After graduating from Fayetteville State University, with a bachelor's degree in business, Affion set his sights on the entertainment industry. Affion was introduced to the world on HBO's Def Comedy Jam in 1996, demonstrating his crystal clear impressions and physical comedy, for which he was labeled the next Jim Carrey. 

Affion will be headlining tonight and tomorrow at the Cap City Comedy Club. 


