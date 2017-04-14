Easter Dessert: White Rabbit Cake

A native Texan and culinary-school grad who gained a wealth of culinary education while living in Egypt and traveling throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Annabelle Turner has spent the last few years working at a variety of iconic Austin restaurants, including Paggi House, Perla's Seafood & Oyster Bar and the dessert-focused Nightcap.
An expert in the technical specifics of pastry and often inspired by ingredients at the peak of their season, she is here in the FOX 7 Austin studio to teach us how to make White Rabbit Cake.