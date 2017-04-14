Austin Bella Corda Good Day Austin Bella Corda

Austin Bella Corda guitar ensemble is comprised of outstanding pre-college guitarists from the Central Texas area. All participants have started their guitar studies in the Childbloom Guitar Program of Central Texas and have graduated through audition to the "Young Performing Artist Program."

Over 24 young guitarists have come through its ranks since it began in 2003 in conjunction with the first performance of a guitar ensemble on the national radio show "From The Top." Austin Bella Corda plays eclectic programs of music from the medieval to the modern. Reviewer Jason Boyd of Et Cetera e-zine wrote, "Austin Bella Corda were amazing! They blew me away!. The kids had an emotional sensibility way beyond their years." One reviewer said, "The technique is masterful; the music lyrical... Sophisticated, alluring... quite simply, phenomenal." Each year new students from 11 to 18 are accepted into the group to contribute their talents and to make music through this unique musical vehicle - the guitar ensemble.

2017 members are Aytahn Benavi, Elyce Garcia, Noah Kentros, Simon Krauskopf, Linden Meyer, Aaron Mink, Kabeer Motwanit, Ben Parrish, Elle Smith. The Director is Kevin Taylor.