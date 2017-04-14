UT campus police are now wearing body cameras Good Day UT campus police are now wearing body cameras In an effort to build trust between the UT community and campus police, the officers are now wearing body cameras. The University of Texas at Austin just made the announcement but police officers have been wearing the cameras for almost a month now.

Right now, the UT Police Department has about 80 cameras.

All patrol officers and supervisors are wearing them as part of their uniform on a daily basis.

Although recordings may be used to document interviews during investigations, the department says the policies to protect the privacy of victims and witnesses. The UT Police Department is planning on having random audits where the footage is reviewed. Officers will also be prevented from editing or deleting the recordings.

"We're concerned about the community we serve and we want them to know that we're a good police department, but at times you want to be able to verify that and insure that people trust what we're doing," said David Carter the UT Austin Chief of Police. Carter also added that footage will be reviewed not only if something wrong or bad happens, but also for teachable moments.