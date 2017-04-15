Heroes Night Out prepares for military appreciation event

Posted:Apr 15 2017 09:22AM CDT

Updated:Apr 15 2017 09:24AM CDT

It's a day dedicated to service members and veterans and their families. The Annual Military Appreciation BBQ is Saturday, May 27th at Reunion Ranch.

Heroes Night Out is a resource center for veterans. Each year the non-profit holds an appreciation barbecue and for the last five years the event has grown. Judy Pierce and Mike Sharman stopped by Good Day to share details. 

The non-profit is looking for volunteers and accepting donations for the family friendly day. 


