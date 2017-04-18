Tuesday's Meal: Mama Tangs Noodle Salad

By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:Apr 18 2017 02:54PM CDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 02:54PM CDT

Emily Madden with H-E-B Cooking Connection shares a recipe.

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

1 pkg Udon noodles, cooked

½ bottle Mama Tangs, sweet or spicy

2 English cucumbers, thinly sliced

5 sweet peppers, ribs and seeds removed, thinly sliced

1 large shallot, thinly sliced

1 Serrano, ribs and seeds removed, thinly sliced

1/3 cup shredded carrots

1 cup snow peas

Cilantro & Cashews for garnish

Method

  • Combine everything besides cilantro and cashews in a bowl and mix well. Chill for at least 30 minutes.
  • Serve garnished with  cilantro and cashews.

