Tuesday's Meal: Mama Tangs Noodle Salad

Emily Madden with H-E-B Cooking Connection shares a recipe.
The recipe is as follows:
Ingredients
1 pkg Udon noodles, cooked
½ bottle Mama Tangs, sweet or spicy
2 English cucumbers, thinly sliced
5 sweet peppers, ribs and seeds removed, thinly sliced
1 large shallot, thinly sliced
1 Serrano, ribs and seeds removed, thinly sliced
1/3 cup shredded carrots
1 cup snow peas
Cilantro & Cashews for garnish
Method
- Combine everything besides cilantro and cashews in a bowl and mix well. Chill for at least 30 minutes.
- Serve garnished with cilantro and cashews.