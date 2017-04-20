Thursday's Meal: Butternut Blondie with White Chocolate Chunks

By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:Apr 20 2017 01:36PM CDT

Updated:Apr 20 2017 01:36PM CDT

Michael Wake with Whole Foods makes an addictive sweet that's got an earthy tone.

The recipe, which makes two dozen, is as follows:

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons melted butter
  • 1 1/2 cups peeled and grated butternut squash
  • 1 1/4 cups whole wheat pastry flour
  • 1 cup white chocolate chunks
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1 cup light brown sugar
  •  2 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Method

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.
  • Grease an 8-inch square baking pan with butter; set aside.
  • In a medium bowl, toss together squash, flour, chocolate, baking powder, nutmeg and salt.
  • In a large bowl, whisk sugar and eggs together until pale and thickened, 1 to 2 minutes.
  • Whisk in butter and vanilla, then add flour mixture and stir together just until combined.
  • Transfer to prepared pan and bake until just set in the middle and golden brown around the edges, about 30 minutes.
  • Set aside to let cool, then cut into 24 squares and serve.

