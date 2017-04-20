Thursday's Meal: Butternut Blondie with White Chocolate Chunks

Michael Wake with Whole Foods makes an addictive sweet that's got an earthy tone.
The recipe, which makes two dozen, is as follows:
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 1/2 cups peeled and grated butternut squash
- 1 1/4 cups whole wheat pastry flour
- 1 cup white chocolate chunks
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons grated nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Method
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Grease an 8-inch square baking pan with butter; set aside.
- In a medium bowl, toss together squash, flour, chocolate, baking powder, nutmeg and salt.
- In a large bowl, whisk sugar and eggs together until pale and thickened, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Whisk in butter and vanilla, then add flour mixture and stir together just until combined.
- Transfer to prepared pan and bake until just set in the middle and golden brown around the edges, about 30 minutes.
- Set aside to let cool, then cut into 24 squares and serve.