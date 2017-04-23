Honor Flight Austin gears up for spring flights, fundraiser

Posted:Apr 23 2017 08:26AM CDT

Updated:Apr 23 2017 08:26AM CDT

Honor Flight Austin works to take Central Texas veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor. The flights are not possible without the help of contributions from the community. Veterans don't pay for a thing. 

 

Allen Bergeron from Honor Flight Austin and Jimmy Fitzgerald, the owner of Bob's Steak and Chop House stopped by Good Day to talk about an upcoming fundraiser to support the mission of the non-profit. 

 

