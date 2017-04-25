Tuesday's Meal: Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

By: Dave Froehlich

Posted:Apr 25 2017 01:37PM CDT

Updated:Apr 25 2017 01:37PM CDT

Emily Madden from H-E-B Cooking Connection shows how to make a quick and easy item for lunch or for dinner!

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

4 sub rolls, or rolls of choice
4 chicken cutlets
Adams Reserve Spicy Bacon Rub
Fischer & Weiser Roasted Garlic & bacon Aioli
1 jar Cosi Come yellow sundried tomatoes, drained
4 slices provolone
Crumbled feta cheese
Sliced red onion
Sliced red bell pepper
Kalamata olives, cut in half
Spinach/ Arugula mix

Method

•         Season chicken with Bacon Rub and cook in skillet over med-high heat for about 3 minutes per side.
•         Cut rolls in half & spread aioli over each half.  Layer provolone, chicken, onion, bell pepper, olives, tomatoes, and spinach/arugula on bottom half and then top with other piece of bread.


