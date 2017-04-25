Tuesday's Meal: Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich Good Day Tuesday's Meal: Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich Emily Madden from H-E-B Cooking Connection shows how to make a quick and easy item for lunch or for dinner!

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

4 sub rolls, or rolls of choice

4 chicken cutlets

Adams Reserve Spicy Bacon Rub

Fischer & Weiser Roasted Garlic & bacon Aioli

1 jar Cosi Come yellow sundried tomatoes, drained

4 slices provolone

Crumbled feta cheese

Sliced red onion

Sliced red bell pepper

Kalamata olives, cut in half

Spinach/ Arugula mix

Method

• Season chicken with Bacon Rub and cook in skillet over med-high heat for about 3 minutes per side.

• Cut rolls in half & spread aioli over each half. Layer provolone, chicken, onion, bell pepper, olives, tomatoes, and spinach/arugula on bottom half and then top with other piece of bread.