Art helps Central Texans after losing loved ones

Posted:Apr 29 2017 10:06AM CDT

Updated:Apr 29 2017 10:06AM CDT

Art is bringing people of all ages together at The Christi Center. They are artists by choice not trade. Their mediums may be different but they're all taking part for the love of their loved ones. 

Karen Urrutia lost her daughter, Emily, two years ago. She never considered herself an artist but has found painting helps her heal. 

The Art from the Heart Show is Sunday, April 30 at the Christi Center from 3 pm - 5 pm 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories