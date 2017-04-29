Art helps Central Texans after losing loved ones Good Day Art helps Central Texans after losing loved ones

Art is bringing people of all ages together at The Christi Center. They are artists by choice not trade. Their mediums may be different but they're all taking part for the love of their loved ones.

Karen Urrutia lost her daughter, Emily, two years ago. She never considered herself an artist but has found painting helps her heal.

The Art from the Heart Show is Sunday, April 30 at the Christi Center from 3 pm - 5 pm