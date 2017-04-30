Official Drink of Austin competition returns benefitting Austin Food & Wine Alliance

Posted:Apr 30 2017 09:11AM CDT

Updated:Apr 30 2017 09:11AM CDT

Cheers! It's that time of the year to sip creations from some of the most talented bartenders in Austin. This Thursday, May 4, taste drinks from eight master bartenders as they compete for bragging rights of Official Drink of Austin.

The event supports the Austin Food and Wine Alliance. Miriam Parker with AFWA and Jared Lindsay from Firehouse Lounge stopped by to serve up the details. 

 

 


