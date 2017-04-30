Doing the Most Good luncheon to honor Dwight Thompson Good Day Doing the Most Good luncheon to honor Dwight Thompson

The Salvation Army Austin is gearing up for its Doing the Most Good luncheon to honor past chair of its advisory board Dwight Thompson. The Salvation Army Austin is growing and plans to break ground soon on new buildings to continue serving the community.

The theme of the luncheon is Catch a Blessing. The non-profit will share the story of one of its own who used to be a guest at the shelter and now serves others.

Tickets are still available online.