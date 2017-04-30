Cedar Park teen makes generous gift to Dell Children's through his non-profit

One year ago Lance White launched the Lift Brigade. His passion to give back encouraged him to give a lift to those in need. The foundation became his wish through Make-A-Wish. It's not what a teenager typically wishes for but that's what makes White standout. 

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia sidelined Lance from the football and baseball field. As his fight against the disease draws to an end his desire to keep giving only grows. The Cedar Park High School student delivered gaming equipment, monitors, portable carts, charging devices, headphones and an iPad to the Children's Blood and Cancer Center at Dell Children's Medical Center. 

"I was thinking this is my thank you to them and this is only the first part of my thank you," said Lance who is in the 10th grade. 

"Their donation is huge. It's exactly what the kids want and need that are here all the time," said Cindy Fitzpatrick with the CBCC. 

The total value was more than $4,000. It's all money the teen has raised through his foundation. 

Lance turned to gaming as an escape from the cancer treatment. 

"It took my mindset off what was happening," said Lance. The gifts will go a long way for the kids and those who care for them. 

"We are very proud seeing his vision and what we wanted to do early on," said Steve White, Lance's dad. 

The brigade has big plans to continue lifting those up in a time of need. 

"Thank you. I know it doesn't sound like much but thank you for helping us get to where we are now," said Lance. 

If you would like to support the Lift Brigade you'll find more information here.

 

 


