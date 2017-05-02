Tuesday's Meal: Fajita Egg Rolls

By: Dave Froehlich

Posted:May 02 2017 02:25PM CDT

Updated:May 02 2017 02:25PM CDT

Emily Madden with H-E-B Cooking Connection makes a recipe.

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

1 lb thin sliced chicken breasts
2 tbsp adams reserve fajita rub
1 red bell pepper, sliced
1 poblano pepper, sliced
½ white onion, sliced
jack cheese cut into thick 3 inch slices
dip it cilantro gourmet yogurt dip

Method

-Season chicken and cook about 3 minutes per side, or until juices run clear.
-Slice chicken in about 1 inch slices.
-On egg roll wrapper place 1 piece of chicken, 1 slice each of poblano, red bell pepper, and onion.
-Wet the edges and roll up.
-Serve with cilantro dip.

 


