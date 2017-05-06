Touch-A-Truck event supports area children in need

Posted:May 06 2017 10:16AM CDT

Updated:May 06 2017 10:16AM CDT

Almost every kind of truck you can think of will be out at Camp Mabry on May 13th for this year's Touch-A-Truck benefiting children in need. 

It's the sixth year for the event and it continues to grow. Proceeds go to support SAFE's programs at the Austin Children's Shelter. 

Tickets are $5 and some VIP tickets are still available which include early access to the trucks. 


