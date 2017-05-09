Innovative sushi restaurant opens in Austin Good Day Innovative sushi restaurant opens in Austin A new restaurant is sharing a fun and unique way of dining sushi with Austinites. Kula Revolving Sushi Bar has been open for just a short time but it's already creating a lot of buzz.

Store manager Danny Kung says, "We try to bring the technology from Japan over here and we looked around and there's not a lot of revolving sushi bars specially around here in Austin."

As soon as you walk into the restaurant you get the feel like you're in a restaurant of the future.

"You don't have to wait for the sushi chef to make you the dish. Once you sit down, you can take the dish straight from the belt which is very convenient for everybody," Kung adds.

From shrimp to salmon and tuna you'll never know what's coming up next on the revolving belt. The belt moves through the entire restaurant.

It gives every guest a chance to look at the items and try things they may not have ordered before. Things like salmon roe and masago pass by and customers just pick up the plates as they go by.

The belt eventually makes it way back to the kitchen.

"Once it goes through the kitchen, and if they see the belt is empty, the kitchen will supply more to the belt," Kung says.

The belt isn't the only way to get food. Each dining area has its own tablet that does more than just show customers the menu. If a dish isn't readily available on the revolving belt you can order it straight from the kitchen.

The restaurant has other items like ramen, hand rolls and a variety of desserts.

The kitchen receives a customer's request and uses a separate belt that brings the order straight to the table.

Once done with the food, customers insert plates into a slot at the table. The plates are sent into an automatic dishwashing system and it's also the way your bill is tallied.

Another fun addition is that after every five plates the order screen plays a special animation. Once you hit the 15 plate mark you get a special prize, called bikurapan, and there's many different kinds.

Kung says he thinks that Kula will be able to find its place in food obsessed Austin.

"The customer gets an overall fun experience when they come here. It's really relaxing, there's music, there's food constantly going around you It's a great environment for adults and kids."

You can get more information about the restaurant here.