Your Garden: Corsage

By: Amanda Salinas

Posted:May 11 2017 01:45PM CDT

Updated:May 11 2017 01:45PM CDT

Garden expert Mark Gibbs from The Great Outdoors shows how you can make a corsage.

Here's what you need:

1) FLORIST Tape
2) 3-5 Short pieces of Floral Wire
3) Floral Pin
4) 3-5 Fresh cut flowers and Greenery with 3-4" length of stems

Once you've got your items together here are the steps to make the corsage:

First-Wrap Floral wire around flower stem and then wrap them both together with the Florist Tape. Repeat with each stem.
Second- Arrange the Flower stems to make the bouquet
Third- Wrap them all together with the Florist tape.
Fourth- Add your Floral Pin and your set!


