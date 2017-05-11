Your Garden: Corsage

Garden expert Mark Gibbs from The Great Outdoors shows how you can make a corsage.
Here's what you need:
1) FLORIST Tape
2) 3-5 Short pieces of Floral Wire
3) Floral Pin
4) 3-5 Fresh cut flowers and Greenery with 3-4" length of stems
Once you've got your items together here are the steps to make the corsage:
First-Wrap Floral wire around flower stem and then wrap them both together with the Florist Tape. Repeat with each stem.
Second- Arrange the Flower stems to make the bouquet
Third- Wrap them all together with the Florist tape.
Fourth- Add your Floral Pin and your set!