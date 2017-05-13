Family prepares to host IM OK 5K in honor of late son

Posted:May 13 2017 10:49AM CDT

Updated:May 13 2017 10:49AM CDT

An estimated one in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime according to the Epilepsy Foundation. The statistic is all to real to one Round Rock family. Kaden Smith, 9, died from a seizure related to his epilepsy in 2010. Since then, his family works to honor his memory and raise awareness for others who are diagnosed with epilepsy including his sister. 

They are preparing for this years IM OK 5K to honor Kaden. 

It's Saturday, May 20 at Lake Pflugerville. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories