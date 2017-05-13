Family prepares to host IM OK 5K in honor of late son Good Day Family prepares to host IM OK 5K in honor of late son

An estimated one in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime according to the Epilepsy Foundation. The statistic is all to real to one Round Rock family. Kaden Smith, 9, died from a seizure related to his epilepsy in 2010. Since then, his family works to honor his memory and raise awareness for others who are diagnosed with epilepsy including his sister.

They are preparing for this years IM OK 5K to honor Kaden.

It's Saturday, May 20 at Lake Pflugerville.