Austin Pets Alive! debuts new thrift store to support saving pets Good Day Austin Pets Alive! debuts new thrift store to support saving pets

There is a new thrift store in Austin and by shopping there you do more than just save money.

"This is the first and only thrift store benefiting animals in Austin," explained Mary Heerwarld with Austin Pets Alive! From clothes to shoes and small household items there is a little bit of everything on the racks of the shop on Burnet. The creative idea is something other shelters in other cities have put into place and it seems to work.

"It came out of wanting to innovate on behalf of the most vulnerable pets in Austin and the community is a huge part of why we have become the largest no kill city in the country," said Heerwald.

APA! put the call out for donations and the community answered the call. Heerwald describes it like the Goodwill for pets. One store manager along with volunteers will run the shop keeping overhead low.

"We are so grateful for the fact we have over 2,000 active volunteers and a number of them have been instrumental in making this place come to fruition," explained Heerwald.

Shoppers are of course encouraged to bring their four-legged friends.

The Austin Pets Alive! Thrift is located at 5801 Burnet Road and is open from 10 - 6 p.m. each day